SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ceasefire in Gaza Begins on Sunday at 08:30 Morning

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours yang lalu

4 hours yang lalu

5 Views

Photo: AA

Doha, MINA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Qatar has announced that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza will take effect at 08:30 local time (06:30 GMT) on Sunday, January 19.

“According to the coordination of the parties involved in the agreement and the mediators, the ceasefire in Gaza will begin at 08:30 on Sunday, January 19, local time in Gaza,” wrote the spokesperson for Qatar’s MFA, Majed Al-Ansari, on X (formerly Twitter), Saturday, January 18.

“We urge the residents to take precautions, remain highly vigilant, and await instructions from official sources,” he added.

The Israeli occupation forces also issued a statement confirming their readiness to implement the agreement.

Also Read: Opposes Gaza Ceasefire, Ben-Gvir Exits from Israeli Cabinet

“The agreement will take effect on Sunday, January 19, at 08:30,” said the Israeli military in a statement, noting that its forces “will carry out operational plans in the field in accordance with the agreed terms.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior and National Security in Gaza announced preparations to deploy its forces in the enclave after the ceasefire takes effect.

Qatar announced a three-phase ceasefire agreement on Wednesday, January 15, aimed at ending more than 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, with the ceasefire set to begin on Sunday.

Nearly 46,900 Palestinian lives have been lost, mostly women and children, and more than 110,600 have been injured in the genocidal war by Israel in Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to local health authorities. []

Also Read: Netanyahu Delays Gaza Ceasefire Until Hamas Provides List of Hostages

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaza Ceasefire war on Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Opposes Gaza Ceasefire, Ben-Gvir Exits from Israeli Cabinet

  • 5 minutes yang lalu
Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Netanyahu Delays Gaza Ceasefire Until Hamas Provides List of Hostages

  • 14 minutes yang lalu
Palestine

Ceasefire in Gaza Begins on Sunday at 08:30 Morning

  • 4 hours yang lalu
Palestinian Death Toll of Israeli Aggresion on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

At Least 117 Palestinians Killed since Ceasefire Declaration

  • Saturday, 18 January 2025 - 08:57 WIB
Palestine

Israel Cabinet Delays Approval of Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • Friday, 17 January 2025 - 08:53 WIB
Palestine

Mediators: Gaza Ceasefire Agreed

  • Thursday, 16 January 2025 - 02:13 WIB
Load More
Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin after 10-day Offensive (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Authority and Jenin Battalion Makes a Deal: Report

  • Saturday, 18 January 2025 - 13:28 WIB
Palestine

Israel Acknowledges Significant Losses of Aggression in Gaza Strip

  • 3 hours yang lalu
Israeli Captives (photo: Tawaf TV)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Warns Israeli Strikes in Gaza Could Risk Killing Hostages

  • 3 hours yang lalu
Articles

Rafah Border to Open in 14 Days After Prisoner Exchange

  • Saturday, 18 January 2025 - 13:14 WIB
Palestine

Ceasefire in Gaza Begins on Sunday at 08:30 Morning

  • 4 hours yang lalu
Indonesia

Gaza Ceasefire, AWG Presidium Chairman: Zionists Kneel at the Negotiation Table

  • Thursday, 16 January 2025 - 14:59 WIB
Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Netanyahu Delays Gaza Ceasefire Until Hamas Provides List of Hostages

  • 14 minutes yang lalu
Tausiyah

Imaam Yakhsyallah Says Muslims Should Balance Social, Personal Worship

  • 8 hours yang lalu
Articles

Interfaith Dialogue and the Middle East Conflict

  • 7 hours yang lalu

Minanews Network

Masuk/Daftar

Klik Disini

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us