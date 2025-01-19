Ceasefire in Gaza Begins on Sunday at 08:30 Morning

Doha, MINA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Qatar has announced that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza will take effect at 08:30 local time (06:30 GMT) on Sunday, January 19.

“According to the coordination of the parties involved in the agreement and the mediators, the ceasefire in Gaza will begin at 08:30 on Sunday, January 19, local time in Gaza,” wrote the spokesperson for Qatar’s MFA, Majed Al-Ansari, on X (formerly Twitter), Saturday, January 18.

“We urge the residents to take precautions, remain highly vigilant, and await instructions from official sources,” he added.

The Israeli occupation forces also issued a statement confirming their readiness to implement the agreement.

“The agreement will take effect on Sunday, January 19, at 08:30,” said the Israeli military in a statement, noting that its forces “will carry out operational plans in the field in accordance with the agreed terms.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior and National Security in Gaza announced preparations to deploy its forces in the enclave after the ceasefire takes effect.

Qatar announced a three-phase ceasefire agreement on Wednesday, January 15, aimed at ending more than 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, with the ceasefire set to begin on Sunday.

Nearly 46,900 Palestinian lives have been lost, mostly women and children, and more than 110,600 have been injured in the genocidal war by Israel in Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to local health authorities. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)