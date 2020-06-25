AWG Reject Israel’s Plan to Annex Palestinian West Bank

Jakarta, MINA – Regarding Israel’s plan to annex many part of Palestinian West Bank on early July 2020, Al Aqsa Working Group (AWG) firmly reject the plan and convey some statemens.

1. The annexation is not only a heavy violation of human rights but also a crime against humanity and harassment of international law.

2. The illegal establishment of the state of Israel on Palestinian land is the greatest tyranny in the history of modern civilization.

3. The apartheid which is carried out structurally by Israel as an illegal state clearly resulted in terrible suffering for the Palestinian people for more than seven decades.

4. The United States (US)’ support for the annexation plan is a sign that the claims to be an upholder of the principles of democracy, justice, and human rights turns out to be a distroyer and place itself as the number one human rights violator country on earth today.

5. We call on all citizens of the world to come together to stop the brutal actions of Israel that threaten peace in the Middle East and disrupting world’s stability and security.

6. We express our highest appreciation to the Government and Palestinian people who have been struggling to defend their legitimate homeland and protect the Al Aqsa Mosque as the third holy site of Muslims. These efforts must get real support and assistance from the international community, especially the Islamic world.

7. We greatly appreciate the policy of the Government of the Republic of Indonesia which firmly rejects the annexation plan. Furthermore, we encourage Indonesia as one of the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council to take initiatives to encourage the UN and the international community such as the OIC, the Non-Aligned Movement and others to have more effective actions to immediately stop the Israeli crime.

8. Finally, we invite all individuals and institutions who care about Palestine and Al Aqsa to always be optimistic, patient, and not frustrate in providing real support for the struggle.

This positive attitude needs to be accompanied by prayers to Allah The Almighty to provide salvation to Palestinian people and all citizens of the world, Aameen. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)