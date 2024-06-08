AWG Raises Palestinian Flag at KM Zero Indonesia in Sabang

Sabang, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG) activists from Sabang City, Aceh Saturday raised the Palestinian flag at the Indonesian Zero Kilometer Monument, Ujung Bau area, Iboih.

The activity is a series of weeks of simultaneous action to defend Palestine carried out by AWG volunteers throughout Indonesia.

Previously on Friday evening, the Chair of AWG Sabang, Sjafrizal conveyed the current conditions in Palestine in the Infodemic and Digital Literacy Discussion with the Gen-A Community.

On that occasion, Syafrizal also conveyed the importance of understanding literacy related to Palestine.

Apart from the Chair of AWG Sabang, present as speakers included Dr. Imam Maulana, digital literacy trainer. He provided technical understanding regarding the role of Aceh’s young generation and how to recognize and counter hoax information.

Other speakers who attended the discussion were Ikhsanul Arusni Mulia, Sabanginfo journalist, and Maulana Kamal, disaster resilience facilitator. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)