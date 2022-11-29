AWG Holds Closing Ceremony of Palestine Solidarity Month 2022

Jakarta, MINA – A humanitarian organization that concentrates on defending Palestine, Aqsa Working Group (AWG) held Closing Ceremony of the 2022 Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) to coincide with International Solidarity Day for the Palestinian People on Tuesday.

The closing event was complemented by a workshop, the launch of the book Reading the Protocol of Zion: Blue Print of Jews Mastering the World by Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, photo exhibition and announcement of the winners of the 2022 BSP competitions.

The event which was held at the Buya Hamka-Al Azhar Hall, South Jakarta presented figures as speakers from various fields, including the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia H.E. Zuhair Al Shun, Middle East Director of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bagus Hendraning Kobarsyih, Religious Leader and Cultural Leader Prof Father Franz Magnis-Suseno, Media Practitioner Aat Surya Syafaat and Director of the UI Center for Middle East Studies Abdul Muta’ali.

Other speakers, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia 2004-2014, Dr. Mohammad Marty Muliana Natalegawa, Chair of MER-C Presidium, dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, President of Quds Foundation Malaysia Dr. Sharif Abu Shammala and the Main Trustee of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur.

The BSP Closing Ceremony begin at 08.00 a.m and is scheduled to end at 11.45 a.m.

Every competition that has been held for a full month in order to celebrate BSP 2022, will be announced on this occasion, some of which are competitions for writing Palestinian articles from junior high to university levels and competitions for making video reels about the rejection of the Israeli national team’s arrival to Indonesia in the 2023 World Cup.

The event was held offline and broadcast on Al Jamaah TV’s YouTube channel.

BSP 2022 activities took place for a month in November this year, as a follow-up to last year’s Palestine Solidarity Week (PSP).

This year’s BSP is enlivened with a variety of activities, starting from the children’s level such as coloring and drawing competitions, then the junior high/high school equivalent level with articles and short story writing competitions, to the student level with various competitions such as creating 1 minute video content for Instagram reels.

Apart from that, there will also be the Santri League Futsal, the raising of Indonesian and Palestinian flags at the top of Mount Muria Kudus, to Gowes Cinta Al Aqsa from Jambi and Semarang with the finish point at Monas, Jakarta.

Not only that, the BSP event is also complemented by webinars, the Al Quds Ambassador Forum, and the Millenial Peacemaker Forum which presents figures from within and outside the country. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)