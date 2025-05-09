SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

AWG Condemns Israel’s Total Blockade Amid Gaza Hunger Crisis

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG), a pro-Palestinian organization, has issued an official statement condemning the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza caused by Israel’s total blockade, fully supported by the United States.

According to AWG, the people of Gaza are facing an unprecedented famine disaster. Since March 18, 2025, Israel has sealed all Gaza border crossings, blocking humanitarian aid despite thousands of relief trucks waiting at the borders.

“Israel continues its massive military assaults from land, sea, and air, worsening the suffering of the Gaza population. These attacks are carried out with full support from the U.S., including funding and weaponry,” AWG stated on Friday.

AWG strongly denounces the use of humanitarian aid blockade as a weapon of war and labels the ongoing attacks as crimes against humanity and violations of International Humanitarian Law.

Also Read: Indonesian FM Urges UK to Press Israel on Gaza Ceasefire Compliance

They likened Gaza to a massive concentration camp, with people besieged, starved, and brutally bombarded.

AWG also condemned the United States for legitimizing Israel’s actions and attempting to delegitimize the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the main humanitarian body for Palestinians. The group criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that Hamas was to blame for the crisis, calling it baseless and blindly supportive of Zionist atrocities.

AWG asserts that Israel and the U.S. are conducting an ethnic cleansing campaign aimed at seizing all of Gaza under the pretext of hostage rescues. Their real goal, AWG claims, is the destruction of Palestinian resistance and territorial control.

AWG urges nations, particularly those bordering Palestine, to take immediate action to open humanitarian aid routes and save millions from starvation. They also call on the global community to support Palestinian independence and the defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque, including through boycotts of Zionist-affiliated products.

Also Read: Jakarta Ulema Council Urges Qunut Nazilah for Muslims in Gaza

To the people of Gaza, AWG expressed full solidarity and encouraged them to remain steadfast and resilient in the face of oppression.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Humanitarian Doctor Raises Concern Over Nation’s Role in Gates-Backed TB Vaccine Trials

Tagaqsa working group humanitarian crisis in Gaza Israel's total blockade

AWG Condemns Israel's Total Blockade Amid Gaza Hunger Crisis

