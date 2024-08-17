At Least 20 Palestinians, 10 Children Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 20 Palestinians, including 10 children, were killed and several others injured on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike targeting areas in the central and southern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

Medical sources at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah told Anadolu that they received 15 fatalities and several injuries from an Israeli bombardment targeting the Al-Zawaida area in central Gaza Strip.

They added that rescue workers recovered two bodies and several wounded people following an airstrike on a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood north of Gaza City.

Separately, two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli shelling targeting Al-Zana area east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, the sources said.

They added that a six-year-old Palestinian child was killed when he was shot in the head by an Israeli drone at a displaced tent west of Khan Younis. (T/RE1/P2)

