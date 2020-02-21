As 400 Exhibitors Enliven Muslim Fashion Festival 2020 in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – A total of 400 Exhibitors have enlivened the Muslim Fashion Festival 2020 (MUFFEST), which was held from February 20-23, at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC).

MUFFEST 2020 with the theme Fashionable People for Sustainable Planet also presented 117 well-known designers such as Dian Pelangi, Zaskia Sungkar, Risti Tagor, Ray Anjas, Olivia Soesanto, Aji Suropati, and others.

There are also small and medium business operators from various regions in Indonesia, including Semarang, Surakarta, and Padang.

MUFFEST 2020 organizes various supporting events such as, talk shows, seminars, retail exhibitions (B2C), and others.

Earlier, in the opening remarks, Indonesian Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises, Teten Masduki said MUFFEST was a concrete step from the organizers and Muslim Fashion Industry to make Indonesia the center of world Muslim fashion.

“Indonesia also has potential Muslim product players and can still be developed further,” he said.

A report from the Stage Global Islamic Economy says global consumption of Muslim fashion currently reaches 270 billion US dollars. In Indonesia alone, Muslim fashion consumption reaches US$ 20 billion with industry growth reaching 18 percent per year.

Teten hopes that fashion practitioners must exploit this potential so that Indonesia will not only be a consumer of Muslim products, but also a producer. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)