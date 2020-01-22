An Indonesian Muslim Teenager Sends Letter about Plastic Waste to Australian PM

Jakarta, MINA – Aeshninna Azzahra, an Indonesian Muslim teenager wrote a letter to Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison through the Australian Embassy office in Jakarta on Tuesday.

In addition to writing a letter to PM Morrison, Nina has also written a letter to the President of the United States, Donald Trump and the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Markel.

At the German Embassy in Jakarta, Nina was received directly by the German Ambassador to Indonesia, Peter Schoof, Tuesday afternoon.

The 12-year-old Muslimah teenager from Gresik, East Java said she wrote a letter to Australia, the United States and Germany to stop sending plastic waste to Indonesia.

Nina saw a lot of garbage piled up from developed countries in the Bangun Village, which was not far from where she lives.

“Australia is the second most, after the United States, I saw the writings is made in Australia,” Nina said as reported by ABC News Indonesia.

In a letter to PM Morrison, Nina wrote how the rubbish from Australia has affected not only the environment but also the health of citizens.

Nina claimed to have dissected a dead fish and he found microplastic content in the fish.

“I feel sad to know that my city is a landfill for plastic waste from developed countries,” she wrote in English.

“Please, Australian waste is in Australia only and don’t send it that cannot be recycled to Indonesia, it will add to the problem of plastic waste in our country,” she added.

Through ABC, the office of the Prime Minister of Australia has read the letter and said that it has periodically banned the export of plastic, glass and paper since July 2019.

“Like Nina, the Australian government feels handling waste is a priority, because it is an important issue for the environment in Australia and in the (Asia) region,” the statement said.

The Australian Prime Minister’s Office also said the government would work with a number of industries to gradually reduce hazardous plastic disposables and microbeads.

“We support Indonesia to reduce dirt particles in the sea by 20 percent and waste by up to 30 percent,” the statement said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)