Indonesia to Use Nuclear Technology to Recycle Plastic Waste

Vienna, MINA – Indonesia has expressed its commitment to cooperate with the World Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the use of nuclear radiation technology to recycle plastic waste.

According to a press release from the Indonesian Embassy in Vienna on Thursday, the cooperation was discussed in a meeting between the Director General of the World Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Gross and the Indonesian Ambassador to Austria and the United Nations, Darmansjah Djumala in Vienna, Austria on Monday.

Through the implementation of the NUTEC Plastics project initiated by the Director General of the IAEA Grossi, Indonesia will develop the use of nuclear technology in the plastic waste processing sector into industrial raw materials with high economic value, as well as in the monitoring sector for micro plastics in the oceans.

The strategic cooperation will make Indonesia a pilot country in the region.

Ambassador Djumala stated the readiness of the Indonesian Government to involve the role of the national industrial sector in the implementation of the cooperation, including in the development and technology transfer stages.

The involvement will ensure that the technology developed will be in accordance with the needs of the national industrial sector, as well as ensure its sustainable use.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the IAEA in the meeting expressed his appreciation for the active role that Indonesia has taken under the leadership of Ambassador Djumala since the planning stage of the NUTEC Plastics project.

Indonesia is considered to have provided important input to the IAEA, especially regarding the main challenges of handling plastic waste in the region that can provide solutions for reducing plastic waste on the mainland.

Appreciation was also conveyed for the strong commitment shown by Indonesia in the technical discussions of the program targeted for full implementation in early 2022. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)