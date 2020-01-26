Ban on Using Plastic Bags at Shopping Centers in Bogor Inspires Other Regions

Ban on the use of plastic bags at a shopping center in Bogor (photo: special)

Bogor, MINA – The movement to ban the use of plastic bags in all shopping centers in the City of Bogor, West Java, which has been running since 2018, turned out to inspire other regions.

The Mayor of Bogor, Bima Arya said besides reducing the contribution of plastic waste, the policy inspired many other regions.

“I have been invited by other cities to share experiences on how to pass the rules which are actually full of challenges,” Bima said as quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday.

The movement that was initiated by the Mayor of Bogor was also considered to form citizens to be more concerned about the problem of plastic waste. They are creative in using environmentally friendly materials to support their activities.

“This greater social impact means for us. It is not just reducing plastic waste, “he continued.

In 2018, he said there were around 1.7 tons of plastic waste every day in the city of Bogor, but until now it has been reduced by almost half a ton per day.

“This is very significant compared to the total amount of garbage reaching 450 to 500 tons per day,” he said.

Since it was first enacted Perwali No. 61/2018, within one to two years it will be expanded to enter traditional markets.

Bima said at the beginning there were objections from retail entrepreneurs who worried that their customers would be reduced and had difficulty providing replacement plastic bags. But it has only been a month or two.

After that, consumers bring their own shopping bags or buy environmentally friendly shopping bags that are provided in minimarkets and supermarkets.

“I have never received a complaint from a plastic producer in the city of Bogor. So far, objections have come from retail entrepreneurs, “he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)