Istiqlal Mosque Uses Environmentally Friendly Plastics for Qurban Meat

Jakarta, MINA – Unlike the implementation of Eid al-Adha last year, this year the distribution of qurban (sacrificial) animal meat in the Istiqlal Mosque no longer uses bamboo baskets. Instead, Istiqlal Mosque’s official uses environmentally friendly plastic.

“We don’t use bamboo baskets anymore, (we) use environmentally friendly plastic,” said Deputy Chairperson of the Istiqlal Mosque Worship Committee and Chairperson of the Istiqlal Sacrifice Committee, Abu Hurairah as quoted by Republika on Sunday, July 26.

He stated it was difficult for the organizers of the Istiqlal Mosque sacrifice to get bamboo baskets. Because, in the pandemic season of the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19), there are not many craftsmen who are able to supply the bamboo baskets.

In Eid al-Adha last year, the needs of the bamboo baskets were supplied through craftsmen from Tasikmalaya. At present, he said craftsmen do not operate as happened last year.

Instead, Abu emphasized that the distribution of sacrificial meat would still pay attention to environmental aspects. The trick is to replace bamboo baskets with environmentally friendly plastic that is easily damaged.

“The environmentally friendly plastic that we use is easily destroyed, this is produced by Joyoboyo,” he said. (T/RE1)

