Bogor, Depok, Bekasi Implement Social Restrictions Starting from April 15

Bandung, MINA – After receiving approval from the Minister of Health of the Republic of Indonesia, the Government of West Java Province will implement Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) in five regions, namely Regency and City of Bogor, Regency and City of Bekasi, and City of Depok.

“God willing, we will start PSBB in the five regions on Wednesday 15 April 2020 starting at 00.00,” said West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil on Sunday.

He added Depok City, Bekasi City and Bogor City would implement the maximum PSBB, but two regions, namely Bogor Regency and Bekasi Regency, the PSBB were not implemented optimally, given the vastness of the two regions and there were still rural areas.

PSBB in the five regions will be applied for 14 days and after that will be evaluated, whether the intensity is reduced or the time is added.

“Depending on the results of the evaluation later after fourteen days whether the intensity will be increased or reduced,” he said.

Ridwan Kamil explained that residents in the five regions affected by Covid-19 plague would be economically assisted by the government.

“So don’t worry about the people who are economically affected, we will help, both those who have previously received PKH assistance, or non PKH. I will make sure that no residents will be troubled by Covid-19, especially as a result of the implementation of PSBB. ” said Kamil. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)