Indonesian Community Initiate A New Mosque in Austria

Vienna, MINA – The Indonesian Muslim community in Austria, who are members of the “Warga Pengajian Austria” or Wapena, initiated a mosque called As-Salam which is located on Jalan Rauscherstrasse 7, Vienna, Austria.

The mosque was inaugurated by the signing of the inauguration inscription of the mosque by the Indonesian Ambassador to Austria, Slovenia and the United Nations, Darmansjah Djumala, according to a press statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Vienna on Tuesday

“Ownership of the new As-Salam Wapena mosque should not only be interpreted as having a physical building. But what is more important is how the building can radiate Islamic passion, spread religious values ​​that are moderate, tolerant and respect diversity. It is hoped that the mosque can support Islamic religious activities that are Rahmatan lil’alamin,” said Ambassador Djumala during the inauguration.

He added that Wapena had worked closely with the Indonesian Embassy/PTRI in Vienna, particularly in supporting community development activities. It is hoped that this will continue to be strengthened in the future, especially after the existence of the new mosque.

The Chairman of Wapena, Arya Gunawan Usis, said that since his birth in the early 1990s, Wapena has had a dream and is trying to one day have his own mosque.

Since 2012, the Wapena mosque has been in a rented room at Malfattigasse 18. The determination to have its own mosque was sparked in 2013 and the long road of raising and collecting donations for this purpose finally paid off on September 29, 2021 when plans were agreed to purchase a property in Rauscherstrasse 7, the Vienna.

The building with a total area of ​​165 square meters, for about 40 years was owned by a religious community and was used as a church. For the last five years the building has been rented and used as an office by an Austrian political party. (T/RE1)

