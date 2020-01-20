Indonesian Muslims Congress to be Opened by President

The 2020 Indonesian Muslim Community Congress would be opened by President Joko Widodo (photo: special)

Jakarta, MINA – The 2020 Indonesian Muslim Community Congress would be opened by President Joko Widodo. The great Muslim event will be held in Pangkal Pinang, Bangka Belitung on the 26-29 February 2020.

Meanwhile, at the closing of congressional event, it is planned to invite Vice President KH Ma’ruf Amin who is also the Chairperson of non-active Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI).

“Opening by the president. Closing by the vice president,” The Chairperson of 2020 Indonesian Muslim Community Congress Anwar Abbas said as quoted from Republika on Sunday.

Anwar explained that this year’s Muslim congress took the theme “Strategies of the struggle of Indonesian Muslims to realize an advanced, just and civilized NKRI.”

The theme will be discussed by hundreds of participants consisting of representatives from Islamic organizations and Islamic leaders throughout Indonesia.

“The number of participants is estimated to be between 700 to 900 people,” he said.

According to him, the topics that will be discussed concern political issues, economics, law, education and culture, religious life, media, philanthropy, and current Islamic issues.

“The speakers will be from government elements, the business world, all the general chairmen of parties whose representatives are in the DPR RI, community organization leaders, intellectuals, and others,” said the man who was familiarly called Buya Anwar.

Bangka Belitung Governor, Erzaldi Rosman as the host of KUII, had previously committed to prepare the Muslim congress event as well as possible.

According to him, the KUII activities will also be enlivened with seminars and actors associated with halal and religious education in Indonesia.

“So, in addition to the meeting of the ulemas, the event will also be enlivened with halal seminars and exhibitions and religious education exhibitions,” Erzaldi said.

Some time ago, Erzaldi had also visited the MUI Office in Jakarta in order to prepare for the KUII event. Erzaldi said he and the people of Babel wanted to make Babel a territory that was familiar with ulema. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)