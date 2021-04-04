Mission of Prophets to Bring the Life in Congregation

Cileungsi, Bogor, MINA – Amir of the Central Talim and Tadrib Council (MTTP) Central Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Wahyudi KS said that the actualization mission of the Prophets was seen from the figures of Prophet Noah, Prophet Ibrahim, Prophet Musa, Prophet Isa and actualization of Prophet Muhammad, namely enforcing the Islam and living in congregation.

He conveyed it at the Tabligh Akbar Virtual with the theme “Congregation is Fitrah in Facing Various Kinds of Fitrah and End Times Crisis” on Saturday night, at the At-Taqwa Mosque, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency.

The event is part of a series of Taklim Pusat Virtual 1442 H Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah).

“The meaning of Al Jama’ah (congregational life) according to Ali Bin Abi Talib and and Abdulah Bin Mas’ud, is a group that sided with the truth and thus people who side with the truth wherever and whenever they are Al- jama’ah, “he said.

He continued then Al Jama’ah which is the mission of the actualization of the prophets includes first, Prophet Noah and his 80 followers who boarded the ship, Prophet Ibrahim and his followers who were istiqamah in the way of Prophet Ibrahim, Prophet Musa with the Israeli who also crossed the Red Sea, Prophet Isa with Hawariyyun, 12 faithful people who helped Allah and finally the Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu alaihi Wasallam along with his followers who were istiqamah until the end of his life, from among his family, his friends to his brothers, namely his followers at the end of time.

“Let’s actualize the mission of the prophets, which is to always preach tawheed and always live in congregation,” he concluded.

The event that evening presented the speaker of the MTTP Pusat Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Wahyudi KS, DR. Rois Abdullah Ph.D and Ustad Ridwan Nursalam, Lc. M.A.

The top event of the 1442 H Central Taklim will be held on Sunday (4/4) by presenting speakers both from within and outside the country. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)