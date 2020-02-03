As 361 People Dead and 16 Thousand Infected by Corona Virus

Jakarta, MINA – The Chinese government reported the death toll of corona virus until Sunday totaling 361 people. Around 56 people died from Hubei Province, where the virus was first spread.

Quoting CNN, the government confirmed the case of the corona virus outbreak in Hubei increased 2,013 in a day and made it more than 16,600 cases.

The Chinese Ministry of Health said 9,618 patients had been treated intensively. Around 478 patients are currently declared in critical condition.

More than 140 cases also have spread to more than 20 countries outside China, including the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Some cases even involve people who have not come from China. It indicates an infection due to human contact.

Besides in China, one person in the Philippines was reported to have died from the corona virus. The victim was also the first to come from outside China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially established the emergency status due to the corona virus outbreak at a meeting in Geneva on Thursday.

A number of countries including Indonesia, Singapore, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand officially announced a ban on Chinese citizens and foreign nationals visiting the Bamboo Curtain country in the past 14 days to enter their country.

The Chinese government has also sent two chartered aircraft to repatriate its citizens back from Hubei. (T/RE1)

