As 35,000 Worshipers Perform Friday at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, amid harassment from the Israeli occupation police.

The Department of Islamic Endowments in Jerusalem said that 35,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers on an area of ​​144 dunums in the Al-Aqsa compound, Quds Press reported.

The preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Yusuf Abu Suniniya, praised the steadfastness and patience of the Jerusalemites, calling on them to invest the virtuous times in worship and a lot of good deeds.

Al-Khatib Abu Sneineh warned of the dangers of cooperating with the occupation and facilitating its control over real estate and others, stressing that committing such crimes requires an afterlife punishment.

Abu Sneineh criticized the spread of murders, urging society to cohesion and unity, to reject division and difference, and to confront the spread of crimes.

The Israeli occupation police detained the identity cards of some of the worshipers as they entered Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The vicinity of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque witnessed reinforcements of the occupation forces in front of Bab Al-Asbat, coinciding with the start of the influx of worshipers to the “Al-Aqsa” squares. (T/RE1)

