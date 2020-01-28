As 106 People Dead by Corona Virus in China

Wuhan, MINA – The death toll corona virus in China continues to rise until 106 people, while the latest number of confirmed cases is almost 1,300 cases.

Meanwhile, in Hubei Province, as many as 24 people were reported dead and 1,291 infected. So that, the total number of nationally confirmed rose dramatically to more than 4,000 cases.

Hubei Health Commission revealed that the transmission was still observed to come from the capital of Hubei Province, Wuhan.

In particular, China has also isolated Hubei Province, specifically the Wuhan area which is thought to be the origin of corona virus.

As a mitigation measure against the corona virus, China also ordered a temporary ban on trade in wild animals. Corona virus is thought to be spread through the flesh of wild animals such as bats and snakes.

The virus that infects acute respiratory tract such as pneumonia spreads global concern because it is considered very similar to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) which in 2002-2003 killed hundreds of people in China and Hong Kong.

So far, the Corona virus has become a national epidemic in China. Several cases have been reported in other countries.

Besides China, the virus were also detected in Canada, the United States, France, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, South Korea, Nepal, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Cambodia, and Germany.

The Chinese government itself has expanded the isolated area. A number of countries have issued appeals for trips to China, including Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)