Arab League: UNSC Resolution Comes Late, What Required is Ceasefire in Gaza

Cairo, MINA – The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmad Aboul Gheit, said on Saturday that the adoption of a resolution in the United Nations Security Council regarding the delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip came late, and is still far from what is expected to be achieved, which is a complete ceasefire, Wafa reports.

“Resolution No. 2272, which was adopted yesterday, Friday, is an attempt to prevent famine in the Gaza Strip and to save people, especially women and children, from a catastrophic situation, but it is not enough to stop Israel’s war machine, particular it does not include a ceasefire,” said the Arab League chief in a statement.

He said the decision came after stalling and delay at the request of Israel, stressing that what is required is not only the introduction of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, but also primarily the protection of civilians from the continuous bombing, achieving a sustainable ceasefire, and immediately starting a major relief operation to include hundreds of thousands of people who lack the minimum necessities for life.

“Every step to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza is in the right direction, but addressing the humanitarian catastrophe cannot be achieved through partial measures or palliatives to absorb the anger of world public opinion over what is happening in Gaza,” said Aboul Gheit.

The Secretary-General also stressed that rejecting an immediate ceasefire is a “license to kill,” explaining that Arab efforts will not stop to reach an end to the war, calling on the United States to reassess the situation and take the correct decision from both a humanitarian and political standpoint instead of being led by the desire to the Israeli extreme right to inflict collective punishment and revenge against 2.3 million people in the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)