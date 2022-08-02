Arab League Calls for Boycott of Israel

Cairo, MINA – The Arab League is calling for a boycott of Israel as an effective tool to confront the occupying state.

Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League, Saeed Abu Ali said at a meeting with the Arab delegation at the organization’s general secretariat in Cairo, Egypt on Monday. Arab News reports.

“This meeting takes place at a time when the Israeli occupation authorities are still continuing their campaign of systematic aggression against the Palestinian people, the sanctity and property of Palestinians,” he said.

“This ongoing crime requires the intervention of the international community, especially the UN Security Council and regional and international organizations, to assume their responsibilities and stop them,” he added.

Abu Ali added that hundreds of relevant international resolutions calling for ending aggression against the Palestinian people and ending the Israeli occupation had not been implemented.

He called for pressure, especially economic, to force Israeli compliance.

The head of the Palestinian delegation at the meeting, Muhannad Al-Aklouk, urged Arab League member states, parliaments and civil society to join a boycott similar to that of apartheid South Africa.

Conference participants stressed the importance of following up and strengthening the work of the Arab boycott bodies, their efforts and activities in implementing the provisions of the Arab boycott, based on the decision of the March 2019 Tunis Summit.

The 2019 Tunis Summit stated, the boycott of the Israeli occupation and its colonial regime is one of the effective and legitimate ways to fight and end it and save the two-state solution and the peace process.

The participants appreciated the coordination between regional offices, considering the need to strengthen communication and follow-up related to the implementation of decisions and recommendations. (T/RE1)

