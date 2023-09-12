Arab League Announces Establishment of Council of Ministers for Cybersecurity

Riyadh, MINA – The 160th session of the Council of Arab Foreign Ministers of the Arab League has welcomed the decision in Cairo to establish a Council of Ministers for Cybersecurity, Arab News reported.

The body will aim to document and develop cooperation between states and coordinate efforts between Arab countries in all aspects related to cybersecurity issues.

The decision was proposed by the Kingdom, and the council is set to have a general secretariat and an executive office based in Riyadh.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the decision was made in light of the growing cyber threat, which has targeted all sectors and become a threat to national stability and development goals.

The council will work on its main objectives to enhance Arab cooperation in the field of cybersecurity and achieve access to a safe and reliable cyberspace to enable countries and Arab people to prosper.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the Arab League, stressed the significance of bolstering cooperation in this area, according to the SPA.

He added that social stability and economic growth were impossible without societal and individual security.

Aboul Gheit thanked Saudi Arabia for its support of Arab efforts in this field, and for working to enhance joint action in the field of cybersecurity.

The council is tasked with addressing a number of issues, including the consideration of all cybersecurity concerns; the development of all security, economic, developmental, and legislative levels, and the taking of necessary recommendations and decisions in this regard; and the proposal of policies, standards, projects, and initiatives that aim to improve security in the Arab League member states.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)