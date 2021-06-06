Another Tear in The Fabric of The Abu Alouf Family

Gaza, MINA – According to MINA’s contributor from Gaza, Diana Al-Yazji, mother of the two martyrs, Shaimaa Abu Al-Ouf and Rawan Abu Al-Ouf, died succumbed to her injures on Thursday June 3, 2021.

In the last Israeli aggression on Gaza, Israel occupation committed a brutal massacre against Abu Al-Ouf family in Rimal neighborhood in the city of Gaza. All at once, the family of Abu Al-Ouf have been lost 15 members with no prior notice.

On the other side, one of the family survivors, Alaa Abu Al-Ouf, spent most of his time beside his wife, Diana, that died succumbed to her Injures, yesterday.

Days before her wife death, Alaa buried his two daughters who have been murdered by Israeli occupation warplanes. He couldn’t tell her wife about the death of their daughters in the same massacre that left Diana in critical condition.

Diana was taken to a hospital in the West Bank for much-needed treatment, on Wednesday 2 June.

On 10 May, the Israeli occupation launched an intense aggression on the Gaza Strip that escalated for 11 consecutive days before the ceasefire agreement on 21 May.

The aggression resulted on murdering 290 Palestinians, including 69 children, 40 women, and 17 elderly.(L/MS/R1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)