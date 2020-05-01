Annexation of the West Bank, Israeli New War Crimes: Arab League

Cairo, MINA – Foreign ministers of the Arab League on Thursday said Israeli plans to annex the West Bank and any part of the occupied Palestinian territory in 1967, including the Jordan Valley, the northern Dead Sea and beyond is considered a new war crime.

“Implementing such a plan is a new war crime added to Israel’s record which is full of brutal crimes against the Palestinian people,” Arab foreign ministers said at a foreign ministerial level emergency meeting held virtually to discuss Israel’s plan to annex Israel. West. Thus quoted from WAFA on Friday, May 1.

Recently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, announced an agreement to form a unity government, and said cabinet discussions would begin the annexation of the West Bank and Jordan Valley on July 1.

“Arab countries will support, by all means political, diplomatic, legal and financial, any decision or step taken by the Palestinian State to confront Israel’s annexation plan and expansion of colonial settlements,” the Arab League said in a statement.

Arab League urged the United States to refrain from supporting plans and maps of the Israeli occupation government which are being prepared under the so-called “Deal of the Century” between AS and Israel aimed to annex and occupy Palestinian land.

They also demanded the US government to abide by the UN Charter and resolutions related to conflict in the Middle East, as well as the principles and provisions of international law.

In addition, Arab League urged the international community to hold an emergency meeting to save peace opportunities and a two-state solution, and to take action consistent with international resolutions and references from the peace process, including the Road Map and the Arab Peace Initiative, to force the Israeli occupation government to stop implementing its colonial plans and end the Israeli occupation which began in 1967.

“Urge the international community and the United Nations, including the Security Council, to take responsibility in maintaining international peace and security, ensuring international law enforcement and international legitimacy decisions in the occupied Palestinian territories, and preventing the Israeli occupation government from implementing the annexation plan,” They explained. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)