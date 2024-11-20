An Israeli Soldier Killed, another Injured in Gaza Fighting

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli occupation soldier was killed and another injured in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the army said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

A military statement said the soldier was from the army’s Kfir Brigade’s Nahshon Battalion, without providing details about the circumstances of his death.

Another soldier from the same army unit was seriously injured, it added.

According to military figures released by the army, at least 800 soldiers have been killed and 5,381 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 44,000 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,000.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn increasing international recognition, with figures and institutions labeling the events as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)