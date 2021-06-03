Al-Qassam Brigades Launches Number of Military Parades Across Gaza

Gaza, MINA – After the ceasefire agreement between the Israeli occupation and Palestinian resistance in Gaza, Hamas organized a military parade throughout Gaza Strip in which thousands of Hamas fighters participated.

Al-Qassam Brigades, military wing of Hamas, carried out these military parades, honoring the families of the martyrs and celebrating the victory of the Palestinian resistance over the occupation.

According to correspondent of MINA in Gaza, Wednesday, hundreds of Qassam soldiers, carrying medium and light weapons, participated in the show and displayed weapons and missiles used in response to the recent Israeli aggression.

Crowd of Palestinians attended the military parade, including men, women and children, and saluted the fighters and thanked them feo defending Alaqsa and the pepole of Palestine.

Musheer al-Masri, a leader in Hamas, confirmed that Jerusalem is the center of the struggle and the core of the Palestinian issue.

He pointed out that “the occupation did not confront the resistance, but rather killed the innocent children, elderly and women,”

and he warned Israel against “its continuous violations against the people and holy places of Jerusalem, Gaza Strip and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.”

In his turn, a commander of the Qassam Brigades confirmed that “the resistance is fine and is able to crush the occupiers with missiles for periods that the enemy cannot expect, and it is ready to confront any aggression against our sanctities and our people.”

On April 13, the situation in the Palestinian territories boiled over as a result of brutal Israeli attacks in the city of Jerusalem.

The Israeli occupation forces stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque several times in a row and attacked the people of Jerusalem and evacuated Palestinians from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

On the 28th of Ramadan, the occupation forces stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in large numbers and attacked the Jerusalemite worshipers,

which prompted the Palestinian resistance to response to the crimes of the Israeli occupation against Palestinian civilians.

The Israeli occupation continued to bombard Gaza for 11 consecutive days.(L/MS/R1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)