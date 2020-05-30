Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri Arrested

Jerusalem, MINA – Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, Head of the Supreme Islamic Authority and Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque was again arrested by Israeli occupation forces at his home in Jerusalem on Friday.

The occupation forces have stormed Sheikh Sabri’s house several times and moved him from Al-Aqsa under the pretext of inciting residents to pray at the mosque. Thus quoted from Quds Press.

The Chair of Islamic Commission has rejected all Israeli conditions that limit prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque and appealed to the Palestinian people to prepare to defend Al-Aqsa from whatever danger might occur.

Sheikh Ikrima Sabri (79), born in Qalqilya, currently serves as the imam and preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, who is also the Mufti of Jerusalem.

Since Friday morning, occupation forces have prevented Muslims from reaching Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

