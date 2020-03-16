Al-Aqsa Mosque Closed to Prevent Coronavirus

Jerusalem , MINA – Islamic authority that oversees Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem announced temporarily close Al-Aqsa Mosque from congregational prayers and other activities.

“All prayers and activities will be held outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” said Al-Aqsa Mosque Director Omar Kiswani. Thus quoted from Al Jazeera on Monday (16/3).

The authorities will close the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque, including the Kubah as-Sakhrah door for worshipers as a precaution against coronavirus.

“Al-Aqsa Mosque is closed until further notice,” continued Kiswani.

Earlier, the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs ordered mosques and churches to be closed in all governorships in occupied Palestinian territories until further notice, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus more widely.

Mosques in the West Bank call on loudspeakers for Muslims to offer daily prayers at home rather than at the mosque, which aims to limit the gathering of many people, according to Wafa.

Palestinian Authority spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said three more cases of the corona virus were confirmed in the West Bank on Saturday, increasing the total number of infections to 38 people.

Public parks, tourist sites, schools and educational facilities have also been closed and all major meetings including sporting events and conferences have been canceled.

Meanwhile, Israeli Ministry of Health announced that 200 Israelis tested positive for the corona virus.

The Ministry announced that all educational institutions, shopping centers, restaurants, and public meeting places were closed, while meetings of more than 10 people were also banned. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)