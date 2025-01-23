Al-Aqsa Flood as the Most Successful Resistance Operation: Al-Quds Brigade

Gaza, MINA – Abu Hamza, spokesperson for the Al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, has declared Operation Al-Aqsa Flood (Thufanul Aqsa), launched on October 7, 2023, as “the most intricate and successful strategic operation in the history of the Arab-Israeli conflict.”

“In a statement released on Tuesday (January 21), Abu Hamza asserted that ‘the Al-Aqsa Flood was initiated in alignment with the principles of international law regarding resistance to occupation, marking a historic turning point for Palestinian resistance in reclaiming our occupied homeland,’ as reported by Al Mayadeen on Thursday (January 23).”

He emphasized that “Israel’s war against the Palestinian people was not a reaction to the military operation but rather an execution of premeditated plans to wage war and commit genocide against defenseless civilians.”

“This battle was undertaken with unwavering faith in God,” he said. “We left behind our homes, families, and possessions, fully aware of the immense responsibility resting upon us and our people.”

Abu Hamza also highlighted the regional support for the Palestinian cause, stating, “We confront the occupation side by side with loyal allies in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran, representing the collective voice of 1.5 billion Muslims.”

Addressing the resilience of Palestinian fighters in Gaza, he remarked, “The world bore witness how we directly confronted the enemy tanks, demonstrating our legitimate claim to this land.”

“From the moment the first tank breached Gaza, our fighters were on the battlefield, emerging from tunnels and strategic positions to drive out the invaders using our combat assets,” he added.

In a direct message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Abu Hamza declared, ‘From the outset, our motto has been clear, no matter the duration of this war, we remain resolute and fully prepared for the challenges ahead.'”

The spokesperson underscored that resistance efforts persisted until the final moments before the ceasefire, attributing their success to meticulous preparation and years of strategic planning.

“The enemy anticipated our capitulation, expecting to witness the white flags of surrender. Instead, they were met with nothing but black banners of defiance and the reality of their losses on Gaza’s battlefield,” he stated

Abu Hamza criticized Israel’s military campaign, asserting that it failed to achieve its objectives, including the elimination of Palestinian resistance, the rescue of hostages, or any significant strategic gains, resulting only in widespread destruction and devastation.

“One of the most prominent characteristics of this battle is the legendary resilience of the Palestinian people, who have set an unmatched example of struggle and steadfastness,” he stated.

“Speaking to the Palestinian people, Abu Hamza said, ‘You are the pillars of this land and the foundation of every hope. Without your steadfastness, the resistance would not exist, and we would not have achieved this success.'”

The spokesperson praised Gaza’s achievements despite the blockade and urged global powers to prioritize the Palestinian struggle. (FARAH)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

