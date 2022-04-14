After Threats of Palestinian Resistance, Occupation Retreats from “Slaughtering Offerings” in Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Shortly after the Palestinian factions issued a stern warning to the leaders of the occupation and Zionist groups against slaughtering sacrifices on the so-called Passover holiday, the Israeli occupation government denied that the settler groups intend to “slaughter the offerings” inside Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The statement of the occupation government was followed by the announcement that the occupation police would remove the settler responsible for the scheme from the Old City until mid-May, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

A spokesman for the Israeli prime minister, Ofir Gendelman, said that “the allegations that there are Jews intending to slaughter sacrifices in the Haram al-Sharif are completely false.”

Gendelman claimed that Palestinian organizations and others promoted this “with the aim of incitement and perpetration of operations.”

The statements of the spokesman for the Israeli Prime Minister came despite the publication of the alleged Israeli “Temple groups” on their various platforms, an advertisement calling on Jewish extremists to take the individual initiative to present the “Passover sacrifice” at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday evening.

Last Monday, these groups carried out a simulation of “offering the sacrifice” in the area of ​​the Umayyad palaces adjacent to the southern wall of Al-Aqsa.

For its part, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) issued a warning to “the leaders of the occupation and the Zionist groups against implementing the plan to slaughter sacrifices on the so-called Passovor holiday, and to practice their provocative rituals in the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The movement said in a statement, “We warn the Zionist occupation against implementing the scheme of “slaughtering sacrifices” in Al-Aqsa Mosque, and we stress that our people will not allow this at any cost.”

Hamas stressed that this “represents a dangerous escalation that crosses all red lines, as it is a direct attack on the belief and feelings of our people and nation in this holy month. We hold them (the leaders of the occupation and Zionist groups) responsible for all its repercussions.”

Hamas added, “In this historic moment and the blessed days, we renew our call to our heroic people, to intensify their presence and Ribat in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and to be ready to defend Al-Aqsa and the holy sites, stand up to the occupation, deter extremists, and protect Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem.”. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)