After 141-Day Hunger Strike in Israeli Jails, Palestinian Prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash Wrests His Freedom

Gaza, MINA – Prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash, 40, managed to wrest his freedom and cancel his administrative detention, after 141 days of his hunger strike, and forced the occupation court this evening, Tuesday, to approve his release.

Lawyer Khaled Mahajna confirmed the victory of the prisoner Abu Hawash, after 141 days of hunger strike, in refusal of his administrative detention.

Local sources reported that celebrations filled the streets around the house of the prisoner Abu Hawash in Hebron, after he suspended his hunger strike and ended the Israeli administrative detention against him.

Imad Abu Hawash said that since this morning his brother Hisham obtained 3 release orders, but the Israeli Shin Bet refused the decision each time, until the last decision was issued to release him this evening.

Crowds of Palestinians citizens gathered in front of Abu Hawash’s house, amid chants of support for the prisoner, celebrating his victory, supporting the Palestinian resistance, and calling for the Palestinian prisoners’ support and freedom.

The decision to release the prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash came with his entry into a critical condition, as well as the increase in popular and international solidarity in refusal of his administrative detention, and coinciding with the Palestinian resistance’s threat of a military response if the life of the prisoner Abu Hawash was endangered.

The occupation authorities arrested Abu Hawash on October 27, 2020, and transferred him to administrative detention.

It’s noteworthy that Abu Hawash has been arrested several times previously, as his arrest began in 2003 between sentences and administrative detention. The total years of his detention amounted to 8 years, including 52 months under administrative detention.

The number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in the occupation prisons until the end of last December was about 4600, including about 500 administrative prisoners, according to official Palestinian sources. (LKG/RE1)

