After 134 Days of Hunger Strike, Palestinian Prisoner Loses Hearing and Cannot Speak

Jerusalem, MINA – The Jerusalemite activist and teacher Hanadi Al-Halawani revealed shocking information about the life of the hunger-striking prisoner, Hisham Abu Hawash, 134 days ago.

Al-Halawani said, in a video clip that she posted during her visit to the prisoner, that Hisham Abu Hawash has lost his sight and hearing and cannot speak, and the occupation has not allowed him to shower for 70 days, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

She added that the occupation prevents the prisoner’s wife from visiting him and reaching him to check on him while he is in this very dangerous situation, calling for supporting the prisoner in light of the critical conditions he suffers from.

The prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash, 40 years, from the town of Dura, south of Hebron, continues his open hunger strike for the 134th day, in rejection of his administrative detention.

Abu Hawash is still being held in the Israeli Ramle prison clinic, and there is a real danger to his life due to the lack of fluid and salts in his body, in addition to a severe loss of weight and his suffering of severe fatigue and stress, and he is only able to move through a wheelchair.

The Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority warned that he would suffer a sudden health setback that could lead to his death, or the injury of his nervous system due to stop of the functions of his vital organs.

It pointed out that the occupation courts continue their intransigence and refusal to respond to the prisoner’s demand to end his administrative detention.

About two weeks ago, they issued a decision confirming his detention for a period of 4 months, despite medical reports confirming the seriousness of his health condition, and the prison administration refuses to transfer him to a civilian hospital.

It is reported that the prisoner Abu Hawash has been detained since 10/27/2020, and upon his arrest, Israeli prison administration issued administrative detention order against him for a period of 6 months and was renewed several times. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)