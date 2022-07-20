A Palestinian Youth Shot by Israeli Forces in Bethlehem

Bethlehem, MINA – A Palestinian youth was shot by the occupation forces, this morning, Wednesday, during violent confrontations that erupted after storming the Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem in the West Bank, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local sources reported that a Palestinian youth was seriously injured, as the occupation soldiers fired bullets, tear gas and sound bombs at the young men, and the injured arrived at Beit Jala Governmental Hospital for treatment.

In a related context, the occupation forces arrested four young men from Dheisheh camp, they are: Ali Musleh (48 years), his son Muhammad (20 years), Muhammad Kazem Abu Ajamiya (21 years), and Haitham Musa Abu Ajamiya (55 years), after raiding their homes and tampering with their contents.

Yesterday, Tuesday, the occupation forces stormed the town of Birnabala, northwest of occupied Jerusalem, and seized a Palestinian vehicle before withdrawing from the town.

Palestinian resistance acts against the occupation has escalated in recent days in the West Bank, most notably a stabbing attack, which seriously wounded an Israeli settler northwest of Jerusalem.

The resistance activities during the past twenty-four hours varied between shootings, confrontations, stone-throwing, and a stabbing operation, as it witnessed 4 shootings at Israeli soldiers and settlers, and one stabbing operation, during which a settler was wounded, while confrontations erupted in 8 confrontation points. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)