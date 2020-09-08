A Ministerial Delegation from Ramallah Leaves the Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – On Tuesday afternoon, a ministerial delegation coming from Ramallah (in the central occupied West Bank), headed by Health Minister Mai Kaileh, left the Gaza Strip after a five-day visit.

An informed source at the “Beit Hanoun” (Erez) crossing in the northern Gaza Strip told “Quds Press” that most of the members of the ministerial delegation from the West Bank left this afternoon, via the crossing, heading to the occupied West Bank. Thus quoted from Quds Press on Tuesday, September 8.

The departing delegation includes Minister of Health Mai Kaileh, Chancellor at the Ministry Fathi Abu Warda, Minister of Culture Atef Abu Seif, Minister of Women Affairs Amal Hamad, while the remaining ministerial delegation coming from Ramallah, Minister of Public Works and Housing Muhammad Ziyara, and Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Osama al-Saadawi remained in the sector.

This visit is the first of its kind to the Strip, since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Gaza and the formation of the government of Muhammad Shtayyeh in April 2019, under an official mandate from the President of the Authority, Abbas.

The Palestinian government is based in Ramallah and no visits have been recorded for its ministers to Gaza since its formation, in light of the continuing internal division between the “Fatah” and “Hamas” movements, after the latter’s victory in the 2006 legislative elections.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, the total number of injuries has increased since last March to 1,269, including 1,171 active cases (1,141 cases from the community and 30 cases from returnees), while 89 cases recovered, and 9 deaths were recorded. From within the community, and in the case of one of the returnees. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)