317th Day of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Kills Dozens of Palestinians, Including Children

Gaza, MINA – As the Israeli occupation military continues its onslaught on Gaza for the 317th day in a row, dozens of Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed and many others injured over the last few hours in targeted bombings across various areas of the war-torn enclave.

Local sources reported that Israeli warplanes struck a residential apartment on Al-Mazra’a Street in Deir al-Balah, resulting in the killing of seven civilians, including a mother and her six children.

Meantime, airstrikes targeted a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing four people and injuring dozens, WAFA reported.

In Gaza City, Israeli military vehicles fired heavy gunfire at homes in the Sabra and Zaytoun neighborhoods, while intense artillery shelling and air raids further devastated these areas.

In the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, emergency responders from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) transferred a slain individual and several injured people from a bombed home belonging to the Joudeh family to the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in the city.

Witnesses also reported that an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped an explosive device near Al-Iman Mosque in the Sabra neighborhood.

Meantime, our correspondent reported that rescue teams recovered the bodies of four individuals and several wounded from two targeted residential apartments belonging to the Tabeel and Abu Qara families in the Al-Zayan building in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Further south, Israeli airstrikes hit a home belonging to the Musabbah family in the town of Abasan Al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis, killing four people and injuring six others.

Simultaneously, Israeli artillery targeted several areas around Rafah, accompanied by heavy gunfire. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)