2022: The Highest Violation, 48,238 Jewish Extremists Assault Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds City, MINA – Director of the Palestinian Islamic Waqf Department, Azzam Khatib, Thursday declared 2022 to be the highest year in the number of violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds City (Jerusalem) with 48,238 Jewish extremists raided the Muslim holy compound and violated its sanctity.

Azzam Khatib, who is in charge of Al-Aqsa Mosque, said in an official statement that Jewish extremists carry out acts that provoke the sentiments and feelings of Muslims by performing provocative worship rituals and raising the Israeli flag inside the walled compound during Jewish holidays.

“They don’t care what this holy place means to the two billion Muslims around the world,” he said, as reported by the Wafa.

Khatib warned that the new right-wing government in Israel could take actions that could trigger religious wars in the region and the world.

“Al-Aqsa Mosque is an Islamic holy place with an area of ​​​​144 dunums and all the features and facilities above and below the ground,” he concluded.

Khatib also stressed that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a pure mosque for only Muslims around the world who will not accept its distribution despite various efforts to change the religious, historical and legal status quo that was carried out for a long time for the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)