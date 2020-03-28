2020 Tokyo Olympics Officially Postponed

Tokyo, MINA – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese Government finally agreed to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The postponement was announced by IOC through official website Olympic.org on Tuesday local time.

In a statement, IOC confirmed that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed from its original schedule, July 24 to August 9.

The decision was taken following negotiations by the Japanese Government Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach via telephone. Such is the written statement received by MINA on Wednesday, March 25.

“As is known, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is indeed threatening the implementation of the 2020 Olympics. It is not only the organizing of concern but also the health of athletes if training and preparation carried out under the threat of Covid-19,” the IOC wrote in an official statement.

Various national sports committees (NOCs) have urged the IOC to postpone the 2020 Olympics. Canada even threatened to withdraw from the competition.

Tokyo will still host the 2020 Olympics. The world sporting party will be held after 2020 and no later than the summer of 2021.

Even though, it will be held next year, the 32nd edition of the Olympics will still be titled the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics 2020. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)