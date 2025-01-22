17 More Israeli Violations of Ceasefire in Gaza

Beirut, MINA – The Israeli occupation military committed 17 violations of the ceasefire deal in Lebanon Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The breaches were concentrated in Beirut and the districts of Bint Jbeil, Marjeyoun and Hasbaiyya in the Nabatieh Governorate, involving drone flights, incursions, demolitions, and arson.

Israeli drones conducted intensive low-altitude flights in Beirut.

In the Bint Jbeil district, bulldozers cleared roads in Maroun Al-Ras and infantry units advanced from Maroun Al-Ras toward the Al-Maslakha neighbourhood on the outskirts of Bint Jbeil city.

There, they detonated gates, raided homes and fired intermittently from machine guns. Tanks later joined the incursion, shelling a house. Israeli occupation forces also detonated several homes in the village of Yaroun.

In the Marjeyoun district, Israeli troops moved from the town of Bani Hayyan into Wadi Saluki, where they demolished houses and buildings.

Another force advanced from Taybeh to Aadchit El Qsair, while operations were carried out in Qaryna and Dabbash, west of Meiss Al-Jabal.​​​​​​​

Israel also set fire to a two-storey home in Burj Al-Muluk and destroyed vehicles and equipment belonging to the Ward Company, which works on the Litani River water transfer project, also known as Project 800.

The village of Sadana in Hasbaya was targeted by multiple shells fired by Israeli occupation forces.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place since 27 November, ending Israel’s intensified bombing of Lebanon which began in September. Israel has carried out 618 violations of the ceasefire deal as of Friday, killing 37 people and injuring an additional 45, according to Lebanese official data compiled by Anadolu. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)