Youngest Woman Who Fly around World Arrives in Saudi

Riyadh, MINA – Belgian-British teenage pilot Zara Rutherford landed at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Thursday, in her bid to break the world record for the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.

Zara Rutherford has crossed 52 countries on a microlight plane. She stopped in the Kingdom of the UAE as part of her tour, which was meant to encourage women and girls to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as well as to stimulate girls’ interest in aviation, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Rutherford said she was delighted to arrive in Riyadh and that the flight had exceeded all his expectations, giving him an unforgettable moment and an extraordinary challenge.

“I enjoy the beautiful scenery flying over the Kingdom, and every moment I have is a wonderful experience,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford embarked on an epic flight in August from Kortrijk-Wevelgem International Airport in western Belgium, aiming to fly 32,000 miles (51,499 kilometers) across five continents.

The 19-year-old woman, who obtained a special flight license from the US and UK Federal Aviation Administrations on August 18, piloted one of the world’s fastest light aircraft, the Shark Ultralight, which is the world’s fastest two-seater aircraft-light aircraft engines, and can reach speeds of 300 kilometers per hour. (T/RE1)

