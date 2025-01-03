Yemen Missile Attacks Israel, 12 People Injured

Tel Aviv, MINA – At least 12 Israelis were injured on Friday as crowds of people were rushed to bomb shelters after a missile launched from Yemen entered Israeli airspace, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Israeli army claimed to have intercepted the missile, but debris reportedly fell in the Modi’in area of ​​central Israel.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Company confirmed that air raid sirens were heard across the Tel Aviv area, the Mediterranean coast and Jerusalem.

Residents reported hearing explosions in and around Jerusalem.

Separately, the Israeli military announced that it had intercepted a drone launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli territory hours after a missile from the same source sent millions of Israelis fleeing bomb shelters.

“No alarms were raised in accordance with current policy,” the military said in a statement.

Israel’s political and security establishment reportedly is struggling to devise a strategy to halt the Houthi offensive as ongoing Israeli airstrikes on key sites in Yemen have failed to deter the group.

Media reports indicate widespread frustration among Israeli leaders over the escalating threat.

The Houthis, in solidarity with Gaza, which has been facing an Israeli genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023, have targeted Israeli cargo ships or vessels linked to Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, declaring their determination to continue the operation until the end of the onslaught on the enclave.

Since early 2024, the US-led coalition has carried out airstrikes it says have targeted Houthi sites in several parts of Yemen in response to the group’s attacks in the Red Sea. The strikes have sometimes drawn retaliatory fire from the group. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)