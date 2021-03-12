Yahya Sinwar Re-elected as Leader of Hamas

Gaza, MINA – Yahya Sinwar won the seat as leader of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement in the Gaza Strip for the period 2021-2025, continuing his leadership since 2017

He remains Hamas’ number one person, Palinfo reported on Thursday.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a tweet that Hamas started its internal elections on February 18, 2021 and will close at the end of March.

Previously, Sinwar led the Hamas movement in Gaza after being elected in 2017, replacing the current Head of Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyah.

Haniyah emphasized that the internal Hamas election strengthened the position and position of the movement in the Palestinian political map as a partner in leading the struggle.

“Apart from that, the internal Hamas election this time is an election that is essential and not merely fake or symbolic,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)