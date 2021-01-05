World Muslim Scholars Call for Mass Boycott of Israeli Products

Istanbul, MINA – The International Union of Muslim Scholars on Sunday called for a mass boycott of Israelis until it withdraws from all territories under its occupation.

The statement from the Islamic institution was signed by President Ahmed er-Raysuni and Secretary General Ali al-Qaradaghi and published on his official Facebook page.

“We call for boycotting the state of Israel, which currently occupies the Al-Aqsa Mosque. They attacked our brothers and sisters in the Golan Heights, Syria and in Palestine and destroyed their land and homes,” the statement read as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

The official release says fighting the occupation in a legitimate manner and expelling invaders is a moral obligation under Islam, recognized by international law and United Nations (UN) resolutions.

“Those who buy or market colonial goods are recognized as sinners who are conspiring in this crime. We therefore call on all Muslims to boycott the mass economy against Israel until they withdraw from all occupied territories,” the statement added.

Currently, Egypt and Jordan have normalized relations with Israel. Meanwhile, the newest Arab countries to follow in its footsteps are the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. (T/RE1)

