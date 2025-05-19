SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UK’s Co-op Members Vote to End Trade with Israel

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

London, MINA – Members of the UK’s biggest supermarket chains have voted in favor of halting all trade with Israel and removing Israeli products from their stores.

The move has been hailed by activists as a major milestone in the ongoing campaign against Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land, The New Arab reported.

According to the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) on Saturday, three-quarters of Co-op members backed the motion, aligning the chain with the ongoing “Don’t Buy Apartheid” campaign and the broader Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The “Don’t Buy Apartheid” campaign advocates for the boycott of all Israeli goods and major international brands complicit in Israeli violations, including Coca-Cola and its subsidiaries like Schweppes, Sprite, and Fanta.

In a previous statement, PSC claimed that these companies “support Israel’s land theft and ethnic cleansing.”

With 73% of members voting in favor, pro-Palestinian supporters are now calling on the supermarket to fully implement the decision by clearing Israeli goods from its shelves.

Supporters of the motion noted that Co-op had previously led in boycotting Russian goods in March 2022 in response to the invasion of Ukraine, urging the company to apply the same ethical standards in the case of Israel.

Co-op confirmed the results of the vote in a public statement:

“At our Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2025, a members’ motion regarding trade with Israel was passed. While the motion is advisory, we are currently reviewing our procurement policies to ensure they reflect our values and the views of our members, which were made clear today. We expect to complete this review by the end of summer.”

This development signals a broader shift in public support for justice for Palestinians living under occupation and apartheid, especially in the recent Gaza genocide, which has claimed more than 53,000 Palestinian lives and sparked global outrage.

Across the UK, solidarity with Palestine continues to grow, with activists targeting major financial institutions such as Barclays, local government pension funds, and universities for their ties to Israel.

International pressure is also rising on Israel to lift aid blockade, enforced since March, amid United Nations warnings of severe shortages in food, clean water, fuel, and medicine in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

