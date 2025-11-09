Auckland Protesters Rally for Palestine, Urge Nationwide Boycott of Israeli Products

Auckland, MINA – The New Zealand Palestine Solidarity Network organized a large rally on Saturday in Henderson, west of Auckland, calling for a boycott of Israeli products and companies accused of being complicit in the war in Gaza.

The rally was followed by a march along Lincoln Road, where participants carried pro-Palestine signs and voiced support for international action against Israel’s ongoing attacks.

Speakers at the event included former minister and opposition Labor MP Phil Twyford and Neil Scott, Secretary-General of the New Zealand Palestine Solidarity Network.

They stressed the importance of strengthening boycott efforts against Israeli companies and firms seen as contributing to the conflict, including Rocket Lab. They also urged the New Zealand government to impose sanctions on Israel for alleged war crimes and violations of international law.

Sudanese New Zealand activists Fatima Sanousi and Raghda Hassan delivered speeches highlighting atrocities in Sudan, accusing the Rapid Support Forces of committing massacres in Darfur with financial backing from the United Arab Emirates.

They called on the New Zealand government to withdraw from its recently signed free trade agreement with the UAE, warning that remaining in the deal would make the country complicit in the violence.

The rally also featured a fundraising campaign for Gaza, with volunteers selling Palestinian flags, vests, medals, and solidarity-themed stickers.

Maher Nazzal, co-chair of the New Zealand Palestine Solidarity Network, said the demonstration was part of weekly activities held for more than two years in support of Palestine. He emphasized that the goal remains to condemn Israeli attacks and maintain pressure for accountability.

Labor MP Phil Twyford noted that the Palestine solidarity movement in New Zealand continues to grow and is now supported by a majority of the public and all opposition parties.

He said the strongest demand is for the government to impose economic and trade sanctions on Israel over alleged violations, including the Gaza genocide and the ongoing occupation of Palestinian territory.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

