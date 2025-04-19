SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Thousands of Indonesian Muslims Rally in Semarang, Call for Boycott of Pro-Israel Products

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 56 minutes ago

56 minutes ago

Thousands of Indonesian Muslims Stage Peacefully Rally in Semarang

Semarang, MINA – Thousands of Indonesian Muslims staged a peaceful rally in Semarang, Central Java, on Saturday to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and to call for a boycott of products linked to companies allegedly supporting Israel, including major fast-food chains.

The rally was organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) and the Semarang Muslim Forum (FUIS), attracting participants from across the province, including Semarang, Kendal, Surakarta, Demak, and Pekalongan. More than 800 vehicles joined a convoy that departed from Baiturrahman Grand Mosque and passed through several major city landmarks before returning to the Simpang Lima area.

Upon reaching Simpang Lima, demonstrators assembled in front of several fast-food outlets, displaying banners with slogans such as “Stop Genocide in Gaza” and “Free Palestine.” Activists also distributed leaflets listing brands allegedly affiliated with companies that have supported or invested in Israel.

During a speech at Baiturrahman Mosque, Miftahul Iman, Senior Advisor to AWG Semarang, underscored the importance of moral and economic support for the Palestinian cause.

“Our brothers and sisters in Palestine are risking their lives amid hunger and oppression. One of the ways we can support them is by cutting economic ties with companies that contribute to Israeli interests,” he said.

The demonstration was in response to the ongoing Israeli military escalation in Gaza, which has led to the deaths of thousands of civilians, including women and children. According to local media monitoring, it was the largest pro-Palestinian demonstration in Central Java since 2024, with widespread participation from various segments of society.

“This is proof that Indonesian Muslims will not remain silent in the face of injustice. Boycotting is our peaceful form of resistance,” said one demonstrator from Demak.

AWG and FUIS reiterated their commitment to continue organizing peaceful actions and urged the public to support humanitarian efforts through trusted and transparent aid organizations. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Thousands of Indonesian Muslims Rally in Semarang, Call for Boycott of Pro-Israel Products

