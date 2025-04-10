SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Jihad Fatwa Is a Moral Call Against Genocide in Gaza: Womester Director

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – Amid a deadlock in global diplomatic efforts to halt Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza, prominent Muslim scholars have issued a fatwa (religious decree) calling for jihad as a moral and spiritual stance against the genocide of the Palestinian people.

The fatwa was issued by the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), led by Sheikh Ali Al-Qaradaghi and 14 scholars from various countries. It urges Muslim countries to take concrete action politically, economically, and militarily to stop the massacre, which has claimed over 50,000 Palestinian lives in just 17 months.

This call comes amid growing frustration over the inaction of the United Nations and the silence of many Arab governments regarding the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Responding to the fatwa, Prof. M Noor Harisudin, Director of the World Moslem Studies Center (Womester), expressed full support. He stated that it marks a crucial moment for Muslim unity in the face of oppression.

“This fatwa isn’t merely a religious decision. It’s a wake-up call for Muslims around the world to unite and take a stand against genocide,” said Prof. Haris, who also serves as a senior scholar at UIN KHAS Jember and head of Darul Hikam Islamic Boarding School.

Prof. Haris outlined four key reasons for the fatwa’s urgency and relevance. First, since October 2023, Israel has launched attacks on Gaza under the pretext of targeting Hamas but has instead killed tens of thousands of civilians and displaced millions.

Second, in July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land illegal.

Third, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has named Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as suspects of war crimes, yet no arrests have been made.

Fourth, after a short ceasefire ended in March 2025, Israel resumed its attacks, killing more than 1,000 civilians in a short span.

Although not legally binding, Prof. Haris emphasized that the jihad fatwa carries significant social and psychological weight, representing the voice of nearly two billion Muslims across 55 nations in solidarity with Palestine.

In Indonesia, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) had already issued Fatwa No. 83/2023, urging Muslims to support Palestinian independence and prohibiting any form of support for Israel, including the purchase of products affiliated with Zionism.

“MUI also encourages Muslims to donate, pray, perform Salat Gaib for Palestinian martyrs, and support stronger diplomatic efforts through the UN and the OIC,” he added.

Prof. Haris concluded by stressing that the fatwa should be understood as a collective moral movement under state authority, aimed at preserving stability and upholding the rule of law, not as a call to chaos.

“This is not a religious conflict, it’s a humanitarian call to oppose injustice and genocide,” he said.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

