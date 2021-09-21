British Liberal Party Bans Goods from Israeli Illegal Settlements

London, MINA – The Liberal Democrats, the third largest party in Parliament, UK approved a ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements to the UK market.

In its decision on Monday, the party known as LibsDem also expressed support for Palestinian rights, including visiting Britain without an entry visa. Quds Press reported.

The decisions include a commitment to the immediate recognition of a Palestinian state and to prevent British companies from operating in illegal settlements in the occupied territories.

The Palestinian Authority’s ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, welcomed the decision, describing it as a “positive first step”.

“This decision is an important commitment to Palestinian rights, and will have important implications for the economic development of Palestine,” Zomlot said.

It is also an important step to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for its actions that are contrary to international law in the occupied territories, he continued.

Zomlot called on other British parties to follow the lead of the Liberal Democrats, to enact policies and decisions for the full implementation of international law and British law relating to the Israeli occupation, illegal colonial settlements, and acts of apartheid.

The Liberal Democrats jointly formed a coalition government with the Conservative Party in 2010. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)