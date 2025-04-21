SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Thousands Rally in Central Java in Solidarity with Palestine

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Batang, MINA – Thousands of people gathered at the main square of Batang Regency in Central Java on Sunday in solidarity with Palestine. The event, themed “Batang Cares for Palestine,” was organized by the Batang Civil Society Alliance for Palestine and drew participants from neighboring cities, including Pekalongan and Tegal.

The peaceful demonstration featured a series of solidarity activities, including speeches by local leaders, poetry recitations, and a theatrical performance by students depicting the suffering of Palestinians under Israeli occupation.

Batang Regent M. Faiz Kurniawan and his wife Faelasufa attended the event and expressed full support. In his remark, the Regent commended the strong public response and emphasized the importance of upholding universal humanitarian values.

“I deeply appreciate the solidarity shown by our people. It is essential that we continue to stand with those facing oppression and injustice,” he said.

One of the most poignant moments was a dramatic performance by students from SMP IT Assalam Pekalongan, illustrating the hardships endured by Palestinians. The program also included messages from community and youth leaders calling for increased public awareness and international engagement.

Islamic scholar Ustadz Amar Risalah delivered the keynote address, highlighting the moral responsibility of Muslims and the global community to advocate for justice in Palestine through prayer, donations, boycott and peaceful activism.

The rally concluded with a symbolic boycott call against companies allegedly supporting the Israeli occupation, reflecting a broader international movement to apply economic pressure in support of Palestinian rights.

Representatives from the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) in Pekalongan, Tegal, and Brebes were also present, reinforcing regional support for global humanitarian efforts.

This demonstration is one of many taking place across Indonesia, highlighting the country’s continued commitment to the Palestinian cause and broader issues of human rights and justice.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBatang supports Palestine boycott Israeli products Central Java rally Israeli occupation protest Moral global responsibility Palestinian human rights Peaceful solidarity event Public humanitarian support Regional activist participation Youth dramatic performance

