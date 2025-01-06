WHO Chief Urges Israel to Release Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday urged Israel to release the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya in Gaza.

“The Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza remains completely inoperative and we have received no update on the safety and well-being of its director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, since his arrest on 27 December,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in X, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“We continue to urge Israel to release him. We repeat: attacks on hospitals and health workers must stop. People in Gaza need access to health care,” Tedros added, reiterating his call for a ceasefire.

Abu Safiya was detained by Israeli forces along with others during a raid on the hospital on 27 December.

The Israeli army continues its genocidal war in Gaza that has killed more than 45,800 people, mostly women and children, since 7 October 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)