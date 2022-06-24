West Bank Witnesses Shooting and Confrontations with Israeli Occupation

West Bank, MINA – The West Bank witnessed last night and dawn today, Friday, confrontations and shootings towards the occupation forces, which stormed separate areas in the occupied West Bank, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

In Jenin, Palestinians targeted the Israeli military checkpoint at Al-Jalama, north of the city, with a homemade device, and withdrew from the place safely, amid a wide spread of the occupation forces.

Palestinian resistance fighters also targeted the occupation forces, which are located near the roundabout of the Triangle of Martyrs, south of Jenin, with live bullets.

The occupation forces stormed the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, which led to the outbreak of confrontations with the occupation forces near the entrance to the town.

In Nablus, hundreds of settlers riding dozens of buses stormed the village of Wadi Al-Badhan, northeast of Nablus, amid a wide spread of occupation soldiers who deployed in the area since the morning hours to secure the storming of settlers’ buses and protect them.

In Hebron, the occupation forces stormed the Asida area in the town of Beit Ummar, and violent confrontations erupted, during which the occupation soldiers fired poison gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at the Palestinian civilians.

The West Bank and occupied Jerusalem witnessed a remarkable rise in the resistance operations against the Israeli occupation and its settlers, and more field clashes and various acts of resistance, during the month of May.

In its monthly report on the activities of the Palestinian resistance in the West Bank, the Palestine Information Center “Maata” documented (1358) acts of resistance during the month of May, which coincided with the “Israeli flags’ march”, and led to the killing of (4) Israeli settlers, and the injury of (51) others. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)