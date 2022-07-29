West Bank Witnesses Escalation of Resistance Activities During Past 24 Hours

West Bank, MINA – During the last 24 hours, the West Bank witnessed an escalation of resistance actions, as a shooting attack was recorded that wounded an Israeli, in addition to the detonation of two explosive devices, and the outbreak of 8 confrontations, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine.

In Ramallah, confrontations erupted in both Jalazun and Silwad refugee camps, and Palestinian youths threw stones at settlers’ cars in Shuqba, injuring a settler.

In Nablus, Palestinians threw stones in the settlement of Jedalim at settlers’ cars, while other confrontations erupted in Jenin.

Jenin also witnessed a shooting attack at the Israeli military Dotan checkpoint, in addition to the detonation of explosive devices, while confrontations erupted in Tulkarm, and explosive devices were detonated.

Clashes erupted in Aqabat Jaber camp in Jericho and in Doha in Bethlehem, during which Palestinians threw stones at the occupation forces.

Among the most prominent operations were shooting and throwing explosive devices at the Dotan checkpoint in Jenin, in addition to wounding a settler in Shuqba village after throwing stones at his car.

The West Bank witnesses daily confrontations between Palestinian citizens and the Israeli occupation forces, punctuated by intense shooting and arrests by the occupation against civilians. (LKG/RE1)

